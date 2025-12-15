CJ Perry on John Cena’s decision to tap out in his final match, Cena and Elias reunited (photo)

– Former WWE star CJ Perry, better known as Lana, praised John Cena’s decision to tap out in his final match, saying it was the right move given the circumstances. She highlighted the challenge he faced in the ring, noting, “He’s 48 years old, and a man that’s stronger than him, taller than him, 10 years younger than him is choking him out.” For her, Cena’s retirement moment made him even more relatable, admitting, “Life doesn’t always go as we plan, I feel like if anything John has become more my hero because now I see that he is human. A superhero that is human.”

Lana also emphasized Cena’s understanding of life’s impermanence and his courage in knowing when to step away, saying, “This is also what John has said, he says everything has to end, and this is why I think he is such a hero, we all have to know when to bow out, so he did it in the best way.” She reflected on the deeper lesson behind his exit, stating, “Also he was just saying we don’t all live forever, and so that’s a really hard pill to swallow at times, but at the same time it’s like, if you’re gonna go out, do it this way.”

(Source: TMZ Sports)

