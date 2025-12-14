WWE News and Notes

Steve Gerweck
– Ricardo Rodriguez reflects on the finish to John Cena’s final match:

– John Cena’s father says he didn’t like the ending of John Cena’s final match, believing it would’ve been better if Cena had passed out while trying to break GUNTHER’s hold instead of tapping out.

(Source: Bill Apter)

– WWE Releases the 4K photo of John Cena’s final moments before he tapped out last night.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch attended the Chicago Bears football game on Sunday:

