WWE News and Notes

– Jesse Ventura returned to WWE programming on last night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. On the pre-show, Ventura revealed his Mount Rushmore of WWE: Hulk Hogan, The Rock, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and John Cena.

– Drew McIntyre explained his attack on Cody Rhodes at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in brutal, personal terms. He targeted Cody’s lingering shadow of John Cena, saying “you don’t get a redo… I know you’re still a scared little boy living in his shadow.” Drew admitted he ruined Cody’s moment simply because “I felt like it,” and reminded him “I call the shots, not you, champ.”

He also clapped back at Cody’s comments about firing him, saying “I’m sure you would fire me… you’d rip off your own nose to spite your face,” before landing the final jab: “Drew McIntyre half in is still twice the man of you all the way in.”

– Dustin Rhodes posted:

Thank you @JohnCena !!!

You exemplify everything we get into the business for. Your Hustle, Loyalty and Respect has made you one of the greatest to ever do it. Love u my friend.

Congratulations on an outstanding career. Now go do another #Peacemaker!!!!! #ThankYouCena — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 14, 2025

