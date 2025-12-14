Triple H responds to the criticism of booking John Cena to tap out to GUNTHER in his final WWE match:

“There are time honored traditions in our business. John has said the right thing his entire career, that it’s about leaving this place better than the way he found it.

“There’s no way for people to understand that in the moment, but you do what is right for the business, you do what is right for this industry.

“John has done that his entire career and I’m going to do that my entire career. I will do what I believe is right for this business and it just is what it is. I understand that’s tough for people to understand but it’s part of what we do, that is the role what we have chosen.

“If you were to say what will Cena do on his way out… He will put somebody over on the way out. He will leave this better than he found it and he will make somebody on his way out, that is what John does, that is what John has always done.

“I know people will criticize this and people will look at it, people will talk about this moment right here. I’ve got big shoulders I can handle it.”