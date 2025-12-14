NXT Live on Tour Results / Columbia, SC / Sat Dec 13, 2025

The Complete Results from the Township Auditorium:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
- Contender’s Match: Jordynne Grace defeats Jaida Parker
- NXT Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Dark State: Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
- Ricky Saints defeats Shiloh Hill
- WWE Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey / Wren Sinclair / Tatum Paxley defeat Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne / WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
- Trick Williams defeats Lexis King
- WWE Men’s Speed Champion Jasper Troy defeats Brooks Jensen
- NXT Men’s North American Champion Ethan Page defeats Myles Borne
- Main Event: NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe defeats Jordynne Grace
Results are confirmed by @BuccMoney18 in attendance
CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com