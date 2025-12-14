NXT Live on Tour Results / Columbia, SC / Sat Dec 13, 2025

The Complete Results from the Township Auditorium:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

  1. Contender’s Match: Jordynne Grace defeats Jaida Parker
  2. NXT Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Dark State: Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
  3. Ricky Saints defeats Shiloh Hill
  4. WWE Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey / Wren Sinclair / Tatum Paxley defeat Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne / WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
  5. Trick Williams defeats Lexis King
  6. WWE Men’s Speed Champion Jasper Troy defeats Brooks Jensen
  7. NXT Men’s North American Champion Ethan Page defeats Myles Borne
  8. Main Event: NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe defeats Jordynne Grace

