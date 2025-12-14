NXT Live on Tour / Macon, Ga / Sun Dec 14, 2025

The Complete Results from the City Auditorium:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

WWE Women’s Speed Title Match: Champion Fallon Henley defeats Wren Sinclair Ricky Saints defeats Shiloh Hill Non-Title 6-Man tag Team Match: Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Jasper Troy defeat NXT Tag Team Champions The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Saquon Shugars / Cutler James : NOTE: Dion Lennox is not at ringside WWE Women’s Evolve Title Match: Champion Kendal Grey defeats Jaida Parker and Lainey Reid Trick Williams defeats Brooks Jensen NXT Women’s Title Match: Champion Jacy Jayne (with Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) defeats Tatum Paxley Main Event: TagTeam Match: Jordynne Grace and Myles Borne defeat NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe and NXT Men’s North American Champion Ethan Page

Thanks to @jusablako and @tjhook47 in attendance

CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com