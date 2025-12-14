NXT Live on Tour / Macon, Ga / Sun Dec 14, 2025

The Complete Results from the City Auditorium:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

  1. WWE Women’s Speed Title Match: Champion Fallon Henley defeats Wren Sinclair
  2. Ricky Saints defeats Shiloh Hill
  3. Non-Title 6-Man tag Team Match: Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Jasper Troy defeat NXT Tag Team Champions The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Saquon Shugars / Cutler James : NOTE: Dion Lennox is not at ringside
  4. WWE Women’s Evolve Title Match: Champion Kendal Grey defeats Jaida Parker and Lainey Reid
  5. Trick Williams defeats Brooks Jensen
  6. NXT Women’s Title Match: Champion Jacy Jayne (with Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) defeats Tatum Paxley
  7. Main Event: TagTeam Match: Jordynne Grace and Myles Borne defeat NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe and NXT Men’s North American Champion Ethan Page

