Nikki Bella attends NHL game (video), Marc Mero ties the knot

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
310

– A Nikki Bella sighting:

– Former WCW/WWF superstar Marc Mero announced:

Today at 2:04 PM, Malissa and I were married in a private ceremony that was truly beautiful. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. God’s timing is real, and today felt like a promise fulfilled. Here’s to the rest of our lives together. I’ll never forget this day.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here