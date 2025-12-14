Nikki Bella attends NHL game (video), Marc Mero ties the knot

– A Nikki Bella sighting:
Fearless in Philly. 💪 https://t.co/XlLG6w0WMs pic.twitter.com/yIhVmoNkQA
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 14, 2025
– Former WCW/WWF superstar Marc Mero announced:
Today at 2:04 PM, Malissa and I were married in a private ceremony that was truly beautiful. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. God’s timing is real, and today felt like a promise fulfilled. Here’s to the rest of our lives together. I’ll never forget this day.
#wrestling pic.twitter.com/Kwg9jIh073
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) December 14, 2025