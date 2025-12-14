More WWE News and Notes

– Jesse Ventura ahead of John Cena’s final match:

“If he won the championship 17 times, that means he lost the championship 17 times – and who would want to brag about that?!”

– John Cena Career Match Statistics

* Matches: 2320

* Wins: 1818

* Losses: 444

* Draws: 58

* Win%: 78.4%

– CM Punk says John Cena did the best with what he was given throughout his farewell tour:

“He was consistently John. And I mean that he did his best at the time with what he was given. This business is full of people who will argue or and sometimes dumb themselves out of a position.

“John has always taken what the task was and made it better and knocked it out of the park and that’s admirable. To watch him go into the sunset with such class and dignity is such a rare thing.”

– A fan’s video from last night:

A kid crashing out at Gunther 😂 Gunther is a perfect monster heel😭pic.twitter.com/mCfOGfZcpW — A L L D A Y 🚀 (@AllDAYZ77) December 14, 2025