Mark Henry on the SNME backstage atmosphere, Linda McMahon attends

– Mark Henry on the backstage atmosphere following John Cena’s last WWE match:

“I walked through the back to do this broadcast and there was a line of about 30 or 40 people to get to John, hugging and consoling him.

“We gave the salute and I kept going and came up here, but like, people were emotional. The last time I saw people crying emotional like that was… somebody passed away.”

(Source: Busted Open)

Linda McMahon was in attendance for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Neither Vince nor Shane McMahon were, and no one spoken with heard internally about Vince even potentially attending.

Vince got a positive response from Fans inside the arena when he appeared in John Cena’s tribute video.

(Source: PWInsider)

