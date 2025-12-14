Mark Henry on the SNME backstage atmosphere, Linda McMahon attends

– Mark Henry on the backstage atmosphere following John Cena’s last WWE match:

“I walked through the back to do this broadcast and there was a line of about 30 or 40 people to get to John, hugging and consoling him.

“We gave the salute and I kept going and came up here, but like, people were emotional. The last time I saw people crying emotional like that was… somebody passed away.”

(Source: Busted Open)

– Linda McMahon was in attendance for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Neither Vince nor Shane McMahon were, and no one spoken with heard internally about Vince even potentially attending.

Vince got a positive response from Fans inside the arena when he appeared in John Cena’s tribute video.

(Source: PWInsider)