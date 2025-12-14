Lilian Garcia reacts to Cena’s tap out (video), Kennedy Jr. attends SNME, Femi on words from Triple H

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
162

Lilian Garcia’s reaction to John Cena tapping out against Gunther:

– US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was seen at Saturday Nights Main Event.

Oba Femi reveals what Triple H told him backstage at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event:

“He said we’re going to make magic.

“I agree, because you don’t get more complete than Oba Femi.

“Everything you need, the strength, the size, give me a mic, magic. We will make magic.”

(source: Saturday Night’s Main Event Recap)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here