Leila Grey reveals she recently suffered a torn ACL

FIRST PLACE BABY! 🥇

I just won, went Pro, and become the new WBFF Pro Fitness Diva!!….. with a freakin’ torn ACL!

For those that may not know, I tore my ACL last week in my match with Mercedes. I’ll be going into surgery and will be out of commission for a while. This couldn’t have happened at a worse time. Not only did it affect my championship match, a MAJOR opportunity for me, but it happened one week out from my debut WBFF show that I had invested so much of my life into the past year. People expected me to drop out, but honey,

There’s no quit in me. I’m a boss ass baddie, and I always get the job done. Strapped up, blinged out my knee brace and it was go time! The devil tried to take this away from me but God said nope! THIS IS FOR YOU!! Thank you to all of my amazing supporters. I love you all. This is just the beginning in my fitness career. Many more wins to come! ❤️

Thank you WBFF for allowing me to live out my dreams.

