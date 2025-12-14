DC police escorts Gunther to tour bus after making John Cena tap out (video)

Gunther had to be escorted by DC police to his bus outside the Capital One Arena in Washington following yesterday’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

With fans following and chanting “f*** you Gunther” and “you suck” and several boos, WWE took no chance and had DC’s finest tail the man who made John Cena tap out in his final match.

It has been an incredible transformation from fans, who went from “if Cena wins we riot” to looking for a fight because Cena lost along the years.

While the fairytale ending would have been Cena defeating Gunther in his last match, time honored tradition dictated otherwise.

Gunther has now defeated both Cena and Goldberg in their final matches.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996