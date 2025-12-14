Cena Sr. praises Gunther’s performance, R-Truth comments on his future

– John Cena Sr. praised Gunther’s performance following the December 13th Saturday Night’s Main Event, where Gunther defeated John Cena in what was Cena’s final professional wrestling match. In an interview with Bill Apter, Cena Sr. said both men delivered a “fabulous” performance but highlighted that Gunther “did exactly what he was supposed to do” by fully embracing his role as the villain and carrying it through until the end. Cena Sr. emphasized giving Gunther credit for effectively generating crowd heat and fulfilling his character’s purpose in the match.

– R-Truth comments on retirement in the future:

“I always like to say, I steal this from The Rock, I let pain in my body be my guide as far as when it’s time for me to go. Right now, I still feel good,

— I’ve thought about it. As you know, I just renewed my deal, so it’s like… this could be the last one. We all have to have that time. We all have to get off the ride at some point.”

