Becky Lynch reacts to John Cena’s tap out, Lilian Garcia on her experience

– Becky Lynch claims they would “never” tap out like John Cena did in final match:

– Lilian Garcia posted:

What an honor @JohnCena to not only have announced your final match last night but your matches throughout your career! You truly are the GOAT. Thank you for the memories & your dedication. #thankyoucena #snme #ringannouncer #wwe #johncena pic.twitter.com/DEmzGQAGIi

— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) December 14, 2025