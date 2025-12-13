WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 12/13/25

John Cena says goodbye to WWE tonight.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event goes down at 8/7c on Peacock, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

On tap for tonight’s special event is John Cena vs. Gunther, Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi, Bayley vs. Sol Ruca, as well as AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater.

Featured below are complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results from Monday, December 13, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS – DECEMBER 13, 2025

We shoot to Joe Tessitore, who is joined by Big E. and Wade Barrett for the Countdown pre-show. We see several John Cena video packages, all of which were released via WWE’s YouTube channel throughout the week, as well as multiple excerpts from Tom Rinaldi’s interview with Cena.

Backstage, Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater speak live after Cathy Kelley and the rest of the broadcast team roaming the Capital One Arena are introduced. From there, we shift back to the pre-show panel, where Sami Zayn is introduced after a quick check-in from Michael Cole and Stu the Cameraman.

The pre-show returns from a commercial break to Sami Zayn sharing stories and his take on John Cena’s big night. As he is in mid-sentence, Triple H’s theme loudly hits to cut him off. Paul Levesque takes a seat to join them at the panel.

Levesque has microphone problems with his headset, so they give him a hand-held microphone. As he tries talking seriously, with his serious voice, about Cena the man, and him granting so many Make-A-Wishes, etc., he is being drowned out by loud “Spit the water!” chants from the fans, which he completely ignores.

And they lasted a while. As he continued talking, additional “Water! Water”! chants broke out, to no avail. As he was wrapping up, fans again tried outright yelling “We want water!” but again, no dice. Levesque checks out, and Peter Rosenberg checks in to set up a video package on Cena’s throwback jerseys.

Back to the panel, Tessitore, Big E. and Sami Zayn talk among themselves about the actual John Cena vs. Gunther match tonight, and how “The Ring General” has guaranteed to make Cena quit, something he has always refused to do, even making a slogan to back it up over the years.

From there, they throw it backstage, where Trish Stratus is interviewed while in full John Cena gear. She talks highly about “The Greatest of All-Time” and then the panel sends it over to R-Truth. His theme hits and he does a custom freestyle all about John Cena in a tribute fitting for his style.

Truth joins the panel and Rosenberg asks him about the long-rumored airport fight with Cena when R-Truth was the rapping wrestler in TNA and Cena was getting over as the white rapper in WWE around the same time. Truth says it was hog-wash and not true.

An emotional Michael Cole video package airs and then Cole talks in the ring about how much it means to him to call Cena’s final ever match in a WWE ring. He ends up looking in the camera and telling John Cena, “Thank you.” We get more moments and videos and then Lilian Garcia sings the national anthem to end the pre-show.

WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT

After Lilian does an epic job, we shoot to the start of the show, where Joe Tessitore has some audio issues straight out of the gate. We then fade into the elaborate cold open video package narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and written by ESPN’s Mark Kriegel.

Fireworks and pyro explode and the camera pans the jam-packed house as Joe Tessitore officially welcomes us to the show from the podium. We see arrival shots backstage of Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi, Bayley, Sol Ruca, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater, as well as Gunther. Tessitore is joined by Stephanie McMahon live.

Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi

Tessitore and Stephanie banter and end with Steph doing Triple H’s “Are you ready?!” to the crowd. The familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme hits and out comes “The American Nightmare” to a sold out crowd singing along with his catchy-ass entrance tune.

Michael Cole takes over on commentary alongside Wade Barrett, as the Undisputed WWE Champion settles inside the squared circle. One thing is clear from the word “go” tonight — we’ve got an insanely hot crowd and electric atmosphere for the show this evening.

After a healthy pause, the green and red laser-lights begin swirling around and the theme for the intimidating WWE NXT World Champion hits to bring out Cody’s opponent, the one-and-only Oba Femi. He march-struts his way to the ring as always.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first of four advertised matches for tonight’s historic show. Femi dominates the offense early on. The action spills out to the floor after several minutes of Femi roughing up Rhodes.

On the floor, Femi ends up slamming Rhodes onto the commentary desk, where Rhodes’ ear ends up busted open and bleeding pretty bad. The commentators chalk it up to an uppercut that Femi threw moments earlier. As the action resumes in the ring, Cody begins to take over.

Just as Rhodes starts hitting his trademark spots and doing well, seemingly en route to a win, out of nowhere, Drew McIntyre hits the ring and attacks Rhodes. The referee calls for the bell and this one is thrown out. Femi shoves McIntyre down to his ass. Cody and Femi have a stare down. Cody raises Femi’s hand and they pose with their titles.

Winner: No Contest

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

We see some more videos honoring John Cena, some more celebrities and notable faces in the crowd, and then we head back down to ringside for our second of four matches. In our second of three WWE vs. NXT “exhibition matches”, we focus on the women.

First out to the ring is Bayley. Cole talks on commentary about Bayley meeting John Cena at an autograph signing before joining WWE, and patterning herself after him early on. She settles in the ring as they praise her for training the next generation of talent.

From WWE NXT, former double champion Sol Ruca makes her way out as Cole and Barrett sing her praises on commentary. Both are in the ring and ready to rock and roll, and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. The two waste no time and get right at it.

Bayley hooks a side headlock and applies a waist-lock. Ruca tries to fight out, so Bayley hits a headlock takeover. Bayley wrenches the arm, but Ruca does a cartwheel to get out. They go into the ropes, so Bayley drops down. Ruca gets on her hand and walks forward before hitting a head-scissor takeover.

Bayley pops up and wrenches the arm again. Ruca quickly hits an X-Factor, and Bayley rolls out of the ring to recover. Ruca grabs at Bayley, but Bayley snaps her off the middle rope. Bayley goes outside and tries to slide under the turnbuckle, but she comes up short.

Ruca walks on her hands to avoid a shot on the apron. Ruca goes for a moonsault block to the floor, but she lands on her feet when Bayley moves. Bayley then hits her with a forearm to the jaw. My feed cut out for a moment. Ruca hits a cartwheel off the top rope into a DDT for a near fall.

Bayley fires back with a Bayley-to-Belly for a near fall. Bayley gets her in the tree of woe and drops an elbow for a two-count. Bayley goes for a Rose Plant, but Ruca gets out and hits a Shining Wizard for a near fall. Ruca goes to the ropes for a Sol Snatcher, but Bayley counters out and hits a Rose Plant for a close two-count.

Ruca gets a foot on the bottom rope. Bayley furiously punches away at her before hitting a back suplex. Bayley goes to the top rope for a diving elbow drop, but Ruca gets the knees up. Ruca hits a Sol Snatcher, but the impact nearly sends Bayley out of the ring. Back inside, they trade roll-ups until Ruca gets the win.

Winner: Sol Ruca

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater

After some more John Cena tribute videos and a quick commercial break, we shift gears and set our sights on our co-main event, the third of four advertised matches for tonight. It features WWE World Tag-Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee against TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater and WWE NXT’s Je’Von Evans.