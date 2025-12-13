Vince McMahon included in the John Cena tribute video, Michael Cole mentioned Taz and Jim Ross

A Vince McMahon clip was part of John Cena’s tribute video after his final WWE match:

“It’s easy to get to know John. He’s just John Cena. And people gravitate to that. There’s a goodness about him you want to be a part of.”

Earlier on the show, Michael Cole appreciated that he’s gotten to call the career of John Cena, but wanted to shout out all the other names that have been part of John’s career. Michael shouts out Taz, JBL, Corey Graves, Jim Ross, and Jerry Lawler.

