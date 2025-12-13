The Undertaker and Triple H on John Cena’s retirement

The Undertaker via X:
“Nice job”
Those were the words I said to you 23 years ago when you debuted. Now, on the day of your final match, I say again…nice job.
Hustle, loyalty, and respect is more than just a catch phrase. For 23 years you have lived by those words. Your passion for our business and… pic.twitter.com/WE1SNV9h7W
Triple posted:
So many incredible in-ring moments over the last 20+ years…let’s make the final one tonight! #ThankYouCena pic.twitter.com/OqqymmJSZD
