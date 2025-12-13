Swerve Strickland on the decision to switch his AEW entrance theme

Swerve Strickland explained that his decision to switch his AEW entrance theme from “Big Pressure” to “Hit Different” was driven by artistic growth and character evolution. He told Rob Pasbani of The Stunner that he never wants to stay stagnant and always aims to outdo his past work.

According to Swerve, “Big Pressure” was created before he joined AEW, when his character was still undefined, while “Hit Different” was written after his persona had fully developed, making it a better reflection of who he is now. He also felt that the timing was right—coming back from knee surgery marked a new chapter in his career, and the fresh theme fit that transition.

Swerve acknowledged that fans often resist changes to familiar entrance songs, but he believes in constant evolution and keeping things fresh. He added that he wouldn’t release a new track unless it surpassed the previous one, and he was especially excited to collaborate with hip-hop legend Raekwon on the new theme.

After debuting “Hit Different” at AEW Full Gear, Swerve teamed with Hangman Page to defeat The Opps (Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata) on Dynamite: Winter Is Coming and is set to face Josh Alexander at Collision: Winter Is Coming.

