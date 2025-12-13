Ric Flair says no one is allowed to mention his son’s name, update on WWE LFG mentors

– The legendary Ric Flair posted the following disclaimer regarding his late son.

Mentioning My Son’s Name In Any Way, Shape, Or Form Is Not Allowed. Ashley, The Greatest Women’s Wrestler Of All Time, Her Mother Beth, Her Sister Megan, And Very Close Acquaintances Are The Only Ones Allowed To Speak About Him. You Know Who I Am Talking About! You Aren’t Worth… pic.twitter.com/s2pNAvJOVf — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 12, 2025

– Kevin Owens and Natalya will serve as WWE LFG as mentors in Season 3. Currently season 3 has started filming and already two new mentors are joining alongside a returning Booker T and Bully Ray. What is being planned is more guests will show up in this season as well the format will change slightly. However, no official date has been released for the season premiere.