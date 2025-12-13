Mercedes Mone (video) and Bully Ray on John Cena retiring

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
330

Bull Ray talks about never having a picture with John Cena, but they shared a magazine cover. He also thanks him for his contributions to the business and his work with Make-A-Wish Foundation. He ends with a salute and #ThankYouCena.

Mercedes Mone on John Cena retiring

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for professional wrestling.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here