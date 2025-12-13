Kurt Angle says Joh n Cena is “a legend forever,” MLB and Miami Hurricanes tweet

– Kurt Angle praises John Cena’s dedication and impact, calling him “a legend forever” and wishing him well in retirement.

Who in the hell are you?

I’m John Cena.

From his unforgettable moments in the ring to his inspiring presence outside of it, John Cena has truly left an indelible mark on the world of sports entertainment. I am proud to have been part of his journey, and what a ride it has been for him. His dedication, resilience, and passion have inspired countless fans and peers alike.

As he embarks on his well-deserved retirement, I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life. Enjoy your last ride, John….a legend forever.

Welcome to retirement, my friend.

