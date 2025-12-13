John Cena News and Notes

– John Cena has been added to the Alumni section on WWE’s website.
– Ric Flair pays tribute to Cena:
.@JohnCena, You Have Represented The WWE, Our Business, Our Brand. Congratulations On A Phenomenal Retirement! Good Luck Tonight Man! I Will Make Sure The World Is Watching, Well At Least In Tampa! Please Know That You’re One Of A Kind, And It Will Be Light Years Before Anyone… pic.twitter.com/qXyW7twzpi
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 14, 2025
– The Tributes from Mexico:
Desde México 🇲🇽 y AAA:
Gracias, John Cena 🫡 #ThankYouCena pic.twitter.com/TJFcUAQ7Rl
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 13, 2025
– NASCAR posted:
At the 2016 #DAYTONA500, a pace car drove itself.
We salute you, @JohnCena! #ThankYouCena pic.twitter.com/NWEZnSJZBv
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 14, 2025