Jade Cargill responds to her critics, Andrade to wrestle tonight

– Jade Cargill dismisses her critics, calling them “the worst,” and emphasizes that she only cares about her own fans. She also hints at another victory tonight.

Fxcking weirdos. Like yall really are THE WORST. Now yall see why IDGAF about yall mid fans . I care about MY fans and that’s it. Now, carry on. Tonight, I got another body baby. 😜😎💅🏾 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) December 13, 2025

– Andrade is set to wrestle tonight in Puerto Rico after getting special permission from WWE, even though he’s still under a non-compete clause. He couldn’t hide his excitement, saying “I’m so happy to be in Puerto Rico. I’m so happy.” He gave credit to his lawyer for making it happen, explaining, “My lawyer now has a letter from the WWE.”

Even though he has “the non-compete for 12 months,” WWE signed off on this one-time exception. Andrade shared how he found out, saying, “Today, my lawyer texted me and told me, ‘Andrade, I have a letter signed that you can participate tonight in Puerto Rico in the company WWC.’” Seeing the letter confirmed everything, as he said, “The letter says I come back to the ring tonight… I’m so happy.”

Looking ahead, Andrade is hopeful about returning to AEW but admits there’s no set timeline. “I hope (to be) back soon to AEW. I don’t know when I’m back,” he said. He made sure to clarify that this approval is only for tonight, stressing, “The letter is just for this show for Puerto Rico.”

(Source: WrestleBinge)