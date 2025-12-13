Independent wrestler announces her retirement

Independent wrestler Missa Kate has announced her retirement. She debuted in 2018, and actually worked a few TNA matches this year.

Missa Kate posted:

Dear Wrestling World,

How do I start this….

Tonight was my last wrestling match. Not just with CSW but across the board. I made a promise to myself when I first started wrestling that no matter where I was with wrestling, at 30 years old I would be done. There is sooo much more to the story but I’m just going to end with that.

There’s something so poetically beautiful of @johncena being the first match I’ve ever seen, & then being able to retire from wrestling the day before he does. It’s almost like God planned it. Who’d a thunk it.

I’m not writing a long list of thank yous. They know who they are.

But the one & only thank you I will give is to all of the amazing fans I have met along the way. I am going to miss your faces (& getting presents from you 🤪) the most♡ Thank you for all of your endless support. You guys have picked me up & put a smile on this RBF more times then I can remember. You All are the reason I got to live out my little girl dream. I just hope I was able to do for wrestling what it did for me🙏

Now, how do I end this?…

Idk. I guess im going to have to figure out how to be a person. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Say a prayer for me. I’m going to need a few of those 😊 I’m going to love & miss everyone dearly. God Bless♡

Oh Wait

P.S.

I will be setting up an ebay to get rid of my gear & other things shortly. Gotta rip it off like a bandaid 🙃

#cswishome