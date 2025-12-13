Gunther on John Cena: “It’s undeniable – He’s the greatest of all time”

In an interview with People, former WWE World Heavyweight champion Gunther said that he is proud to be in the position where he can share the ring with John Cena during his retirement match.

“Obviously it’s a big deal and I am proud to be in that situation,” he said. “I came up in Europe and took a different route to WWE than everybody else and I represent a little bit of the new wave of wrestlers to have come into WWE recently. I guess if you compare it like that, it really is a passing of the torch match because it’s two different styles and two completely different generations. It makes me proud to be the guy that got picked for that.”

Gunther shares the same sentiment that many do: he thinks Cena is the GOAT.

“It’s undeniable: He’s the greatest of all time,” he continued. “He’s the greatest sports entertainer of all time. And that’s how I always saw myself as different.”

The Austrian was also given the nod to share the ring with Goldberg during his farewell match, a match which he won when he made the former WCW champion tap out.

Gunther won The Last Time Is Now tournament to earn the spot against Cena.

