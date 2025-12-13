WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk reflects on his UFC Appearances

“I mean, big learning curve, it’s just something I wanted to do because I love MMA so much. I got offered an opportunity and I said yes. That’s kind of how I live my life.

“I wish I started sooner. That’s the only thing, I started so late, I was already old. It was just kind of like a bucket list thing, but it doesn’t mean I didn’t take it seriously.

“I trained my ass off, got in shape, did what I could, but yeah, I started way too late, it’s a young man’s game.”

(Source: Interview with Chef Donny)