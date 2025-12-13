Broadcast team and hosts for tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event

The broadcast team for tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event: John Cena’s Final Match will consist of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett.

Cole has been calling Cena’s matches throughout his career and was also there for his first match while Barrett had a history with Cena and his Nexus faction.

Raw announcer Joe Tessitore will be hosting along with former WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, who Cena credits with saving his career when she heard him rap on a bus while on a tour and asked him to do it on television, weeks before he was scheduled to get released from his contract.

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura also returns to the broadcast tonight after missing the last SNME in November.

