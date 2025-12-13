Becky Lynch thanks John Cena, Randy Orton to miss tonight’s SNME (video)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
192
WWE

Becky Lynch thanks John Cena ahead of his retirement tonight:

“The Greatest to Ever Do It (ME!!! Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report says it) and THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME (YOU!!! EVERYONE SAYS IT). THANK YOU!”

Randy Orton is still in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, visiting the famous zoo.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here