Becky Lynch thanks John Cena, Randy Orton to miss tonight’s SNME (video)

Becky Lynch thanks John Cena ahead of his retirement tonight:

The Greatest to Ever Do It (ME!!! Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report says it) and THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME (YOU!!! EVERYONE SAYS IT). THANK YOU! #ThankYouCena @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/JGpv9z6ElO — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 13, 2025

– Randy Orton is still in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, visiting the famous zoo.

Randy Orton is still in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, visiting the famous zoo. It’s now confirmed that he will NOT be at tonight’s SNME for John Cena’s final match. pic.twitter.com/InuW8T1m9c — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) December 13, 2025