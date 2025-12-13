Athletes, sports teams, and TV personalities congratulate John Cena

Several athletes and TV personalities paid tribute to John Cena, with videos of them talking about the former WWE champion airing on Smackdown.

Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, Snoop Dogg, Jelly Roll, and Jimmy Fallon all sent their congratulations.

“Congratulations on an incredible career. You’ve impacted the lives of so many people inside the ring and outside the ring,” said Brady. “Good luck in your last match. I hope you fare better in yours than I did in mine!”

“You inspired so many people. You won a ton of championships. Almost impressive enough for me to forget the fact that you’re a diehard Patriots fan,” added Eli Manning. “But hey, I guess no one’s perfect, including the 07 Patriots!”

Peyton Manning said, “I gotta warn you, when you enter the grocery store or step into your garage, there’s no entrance music at all in retirement unless you play it yourself on your AirPods. So that’s a free tip from me to you. Congrats again, pal.”

It was a familiar scene with Snoop Dogg, who was filmed smoking one.

“John Cena, it’s your boy, Big Snoop Dogg. You know what it is. Congratulations, my one. I’mma smoke one.”

WWE performer and country music star Jelly Roll added, “John Cena, the legendary, never-seen 17! Man, thank you for all these years. Thank you for the inspiration. Thank you for being the role model that we all needed. You deserve this, brother. Congratulations, happy retirement!”

Late night host Jimmy Fallon congratulated Cena on an amazing career and said that what Cena did for the sport and for WWE was just insane.

“You’re a legend. Congratulations. Thank you, thank you,” he said.

The New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Miami Hurricanes, MLB, and other sports entities also sent their congratulations to Cena via posts on X.

