Andrade: “Triple H always treated me well”

Andrade cleared the air about rumors linking his WWE exit to his divorce from Charlotte Flair, saying there was no bad blood on either front. He said his time back in WWE was positive, stressing “they treated me well,” and adding “I have nothing bad to say… Triple H always treated me well. Everyone received me well.”

He explained that things changed on a personal level after Charlotte was injured, noting “then she got injured,” and “after that we started having some problems, and then the divorce came.” Still, Andrade shut down any idea that it affected his career, saying “a lot of people ask whether she had anything to do with me leaving WWE,” before firmly stating “it had nothing to do with that, nothing at all.”

Andrade also made sure to clear Charlotte’s name completely, pointing out “not that she talked to the company or said ‘fire him’ or anything like that.” He continued to speak highly of her, saying “I respect her,” “she was an incredible woman,” and “she was a great wife.”

Taking responsibility himself, Andrade admitted “as a person and as a man, I was the one who failed in the relationship,” adding “I can’t speak badly about her,” and closing with “I wish her the best.”

