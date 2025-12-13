Andrade on his divorce from Charlotte Flair

While speaking to El Ring, former WWE star Andrade publicly commented on his divorce from Charlotte Flair. Here is what he said in a rough translation from Spanish to English…

“When I returned to WWE, they treated me well. I have nothing to complain about. Triple H always treated me well, he welcomed me back, and everything was fine. The wrestlers also welcomed me in a good way.

But she wasn’t at the events. She was injured, doing her rehab, focused on her recovery… It wasn’t just about me growing while she didn’t, or vice versa. We wanted to grow together as a couple. Going back seemed like a good way to do that, and then the injury happened.

After that, we started having some problems, and eventually the divorce happened.

A lot of people ask whether she had anything to do with my departure from WWE. She had nothing to do with it — not at all. She never spoke to the company, never asked them to fire me, nothing like that. Absolutely nothing.

I respect her. She was an incredible woman and an amazing wife. I wish her nothing but the best.

And to the fans who keep asking and saying, ‘Charlotte, Charlotte,’ I’ll say this: in this case, I admit it as a person and as a man — I was the one who failed in the relationship. I can’t speak badly about her. She is an incredible woman, and I truly wish her the best. She knows that.