Andrade El Ídolo successful in Puerto Rico, The Rock congratulates John Cena, SI’s tribute to Cena

– Andrade El Ídolo returns to the ring. He defeated Xavant and was crowned Universal Champion of the WWC in Puerto Rico:
#wwc pic.twitter.com/9AWVC4eFFd
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) December 14, 2025
– The Rock congratulates John Cena on his retirement from WWE ahead of his final match tonight:
John, you epitomize one of my favorite quotes, "it's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice".
Congratulations on your historic and extraordinary @wwe career, my triend.
Have fun, tear it down, and as always, "thank you for the house" 🥃 pic.twitter.com/uvYyDn0JwD
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 13, 2025
– Sports Illustrated posted:
Salute to John Cena on a legendary WWE career 🫡 #ThankYouCena pic.twitter.com/4MmdSBijMT
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 14, 2025