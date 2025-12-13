Andrade El Ídolo successful in Puerto Rico, The Rock congratulates John Cena, SI’s tribute to Cena

– Andrade El Ídolo returns to the ring. He defeated Xavant and was crowned Universal Champion of the WWC in Puerto Rico:

– The Rock congratulates John Cena on his retirement from WWE ahead of his final match tonight:

🐐@JohnCena John, you epitomize one of my favorite quotes, "it's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice". Congratulations on your historic and extraordinary @wwe career, my triend. Have fun, tear it down, and as always, "thank you for the house" 🥃 pic.twitter.com/uvYyDn0JwD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 13, 2025

– Sports Illustrated posted:

Salute to John Cena on a legendary WWE career 🫡 #ThankYouCena pic.twitter.com/4MmdSBijMT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 14, 2025