AJ Lee update

While appearing on the What’s For Lunch YouTube show, CM Punk commented on his wife AJ Lee returning to WWE..

“I’m her biggest fan. So it was super exciting for me to— I mean, it’s the same thing with [John] Cena. I get to work next to Cena and watch him exit, and I get to partner up with my wife and watch her experience all this stuff that I experienced two years ago when I came back to WWE. So nobody’s happier or more proud of her than I am. And she’s having the time of her life—and I am too. Selfishly, really having the time of my life.”

In a Q&A on Fightful.com, WrestleVotes noted that AJ is expected to be part of the 2026 women’s Royal Rumble match.