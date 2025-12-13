12/13/25 AEW Collision Recap

+ Swerve Strickland defeated Josh Alexander.

After the match, Swerve grabs the mic. Swerve said that the last time he was in Cardiff that he was AEW Champion. Swerve vows to get his title back and puts Samoa Joe on notice that he’s the number one contender.

– Timeless Love Bombs respond to the Inaugural AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Babes of Wrath and their champagne celebration.

– AEW Women’s World Champ Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter and the win over The Sisters of Sin. Stat and Hayter go face to face after the match. Thekla watches on from the press box.

– Kris Statlander will officially defend the AEW Women’s World Title against Jamie Hayter in 2 weeks at Worlds End.

– Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita ends in a time limit draw and remain tied at the top of the Blue League. After the match both men aren’t done with one another and keep brawling until they are pulled apart.

– We get the AEW Women’s World Tag Title celebration with The Babes of Wrath.

Willow and Harley are quickly cutoff by Toni and Mina. Toni brags about giving them a fight to remember. They’re then all cut off by Mercedes Mone. Mercedes lays down the challenge of herself and 3 other wrestlers against Babes of Wrath and Toni/Mina this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

– Ricochet officially has entered himself into the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal next Wednesday on Dynamite. We get a hype package of some of the other participants which include. Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Brody King, and Shelton Benjamin.

– Speedball Bailey (6 Points) defeats Kevin Knight (3 Points) in the C2 Gold League. Speedball moves into a 3 way tie with Fletcher and Okada.

– Mercedes Mone, Athena, Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir vs Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale,Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa 8-Woman Tag match next week on Dynamite/Collision Holiday.

– Mark Briscoe defeats Daniel Garcia to retain the tnt title to end Collision.