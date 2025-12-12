WWE SmackDown is back tonight, live at 8/7c on USA Network from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Scheduled is Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Aleister Black & Zelina Vega, Ilja Dragunov (c) vs Tommaso Ciampa for the WWE U.S. title, Alexa Bliss vs. Lash Legend and more.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, December 12, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 12/12/25

Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi Kick Things Off

We then we see footage of Drew McIntyre from last week’s show. Nick Aldis addresses the ongoing situation involving “The Scottish Psychopath.” He states that Drew is not returning his calls, emails and text messages. He says that Drew is invited to the show tonight to discuss a resolution together to bring him back to SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes is shown walking backstage and he is stopped by Aldis. Cody asks him if Drew is there and he says Drew is not. He says he got a letter from Drew’s attorney saying that he feels it’s an unsafe work environment. Aldis tells Cody that he will personally go to Drew’s house this week to take care of it.

Cody sees the paper, crumples it and throws it to the ground. Inside the arena we return, where Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcome us to the show. Cody’s music hits and out he comes to the ring. As he makes his way out they briefly mention that it is 24 hours before John Cena’s WWE retirement.

Rhodes settles in the ring to loud chants of “Cody! Cody!” as his music dies down. He addresses the Wilkes-Barre, PA. crowd, asking them as always, “What do you wanna talk about?” He says, “Let’s talk about Drew McIntyre!” He lets the crowd react and then says McIntyre calls this an unsafe working environment.

He says there is a reason that Drew is not getting up at 5:00 am to do media, why Drew is not mingling with the fans and those reasons are the same reason why Drew is not WWE Champion. Cody says that reason is because Drew is half in and he doesn’t sweat Drew.

“The American Nightmare” continues, saying that if he were Drew’s boss, he would fire him but he’s not his boss. Cody says but he can whip his ass. The lights go dark green and out comes NXT Champion Oba Femi. The crowd reacts as the top dog from NXT makes his way out.

Femi gets in the ring and he is face to face with Cody. Oba Femi tells Cody that he sees him all fired up and he likes the passion but Cody is worried about the wrong man. He says Cody is worried about Drew but Drew is not there. But the NXT Champion is in the building tonight.

Femi introduces himself and he is the rule, the destroyer, the bringer of war, the mountain that he cannot climb and he cannot conquer. And also the man he will be facing at Saturday Night’s Main Event. He says it has been pitched as the present against the future.

And everyone is acting like the future is this distant thing but he disagrees. Oba Femi says he is there, knocking on his front door to tell him that the future is now, the future is here and the now is him. And in the spirit of hustle, loyalty and respect, Cody’s time is up and his time is now.

Rhodes says that’s a John Cena quote but the man he is looking at right now is the man that beat John Cena for the Championship. Cody begins to walk away but Oba Femi stops him. Oba Femi raises the NXT Title in the air and Cody raises the WWE Championship to wrap this up.

WWE United States Championship

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Backstage, we see “The Mad Dragon” himself, Ilja Dragunov walking. He is stopped by FrAxiom and they tell him that if DIY tries anything out there, if he needs them, they will have his back. Ilja thanks them but says no thank you. He promised to carry the legacy of the United States Championship with honor.

He says Ciampa has spit on everything the title stands for and he will stomp him and put him in his place. Ilja says John Cena started the tradition and he never back down from a bully and a fight. He says he will teach that jackass a thing or two tonight.

Dragunov says he’ll teach him that if he plays with a mad dragon, he will burn him. Fraxiom wish him luck and walk away. From there, we return inside the arena as Cole and Graves make “Jackass” jokes as Ciampa’s music hits. The “Jackass” himself makes his way out as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

The show returns from the break and the theme for the champ hits to bring Dragunov out to the ring. From there, the bell rings and we are under way. Ciampa with chops to the chest but Ilja with chops and an uppercut. Both men with forearms to the face and Ilja with a kick to the face.

Ilja with a chop but Ciampa with a drop kick onto Ilja’s knee followed by a knee to the face. He goes for the cover but Ilja kicks out. He grabs Ilja but Ilja throws him into the corner and lands a kick to the face. Ciampa falls onto the ring apron and Ilja kicks him down to the outside.

Ilja runs and goes for a running elbow but Ciampa moves out of the way and Ilja hits the steel steps. Ciampa with a suplex into the ring steps on the injured knee of Dragunov. We see it again in super slow-motion as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see a few more minutes of back-and-forth action before we head into a second mid-match commercial as this lengthy opening title tilt continues. The show is back and we see Ciampa on the top rope and he hits him with right hands and chops.

Ilja on the second rope and he grabs Ciampa but Ciampa lifts him on his shoulders and he slams Ilja onto the mat. He goes for the cover but Ilja kicks out. Ilja bleeding from the nose. Both men with right hands and Ilja goes for a kick but Ciampa with a dragon screw.

Ciampa lowers the knee pad and runs towards Ilja but Ilja with a headbutt to the chest but Ciampa with a German suplex. Ilja gets back up and hits him with the Torpedo Moscow. Out comes Gargano and he is on the ring apron and that distracts the referee. Candice gets on the ring apron and hangs Ilja on the top rope.

Ciampa with a running knee. He goes for the cover but Ilja kicks out. Ciampa goes for the Fairytale Ending but Ilja with a back suplex cover and he gets the pin. Gargano hits Ilja from behind after the match. Out comes Carmelo Hayes and he runs to the ring.

Hayes with right hands onto Ciampa and he hits Gargano with an elbow to the face. Hayes with a super kick onto Ciampa and a springboard clothesline onto Gargano. He helps Ilja back up and they shake hands. And from there, the show moves on.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Ilja Dragunov

Je’Von Evans Confronted By The Miz

We shoot backstage after an excerpt from Tom Rinaldi’s interview with John Cena. We see Cathy Kelley is backstage with Je’Von Evans. He tells her that he is wrestling in the biggest stage of his career. In comes The Miz who says that this is all wrong.

He says Cathy should be interviewing him about his match tomorrow but he doesn’t have one. He says Evans wasn’t even born when Cena started wrestling. Evans says Miz had a chance to be on the show but he lost twice. Evans challenges him to a match tonight.

The Miz says he will go to Nick Aldis and he will get them their match tonight. He says if Evans gets injured, he won’t make it to Saturday Night’s Main Event. After telling Evans he’s not his Uncle moments earlier, Miz ends by calling him, “nephew” and walking off. We head to a break.

The Wyatts And The MFT’s Ready To Collide

When the show returns, the lights go out and come The Wyatt Sicks. Uncle Howdy sits on the rocking chair in the ring and he says that Solo Sikoa has made many claims this past week, trying to discredit him and his family. Uncle Howdy asks him who he is to cast judgment, he may not have the power to look within himself but they do.

He says the reality is that Solo’s real family has all turned their backs on him because he uses and abuses those he claims to love. He says Solo is disillusioned, he is out of his mind, saying the MFTs run SmackDown. Uncle Howdy laughs and says the MFTs run nothing while the Wyatt Sicks have the Tag Team Championships.

Uncle Howdy stands up and gets on his knees in front of the titles. He says if Solo and his family tree want the titles, to come and get them. Solo’s music hits but they don’t come out. We see Solo and the MFTs in a room. Solo says they were not going to show up on their terms.

He tells Uncle Howdy to listen to him. He says Uncle Howdy does not get to call the shots because he does. He says The Wyatt Sicks like to appear out of the shadows and attack his family. Solo says next week, they are coming to take the Tag Team titles.

He says if he wants to keep his family safe, to give them those Tag Team titles because if they don’t, the only thing they’ll be able to do is run. The show moves on from there.

Lash Legend vs. Alexa Bliss

We cut to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Flair says Lash Legend is overconfident and entitled. Flair says people used to think she was like that. She says Alexa has more experience and she will win. She says and after that, they will win the Tag Team titles.

In comes Rhea Ripley who says that her and IYO are next for the Tag Team titles. Bliss says they respect them but they are next. The bell rings and we are under way. Lash goes for a big boot but Alexa moves out of the way. Alexa jumps on Lash’s back but Lash throws her onto the mat.

Alexa with a head scissor take down and Lash rolls to the outside of the ring. Alexa gets on the ring apron and goes for a cannonball but Lash catches her and throws her face first into the barricade. She throws Alexa back into the ring. Lash with an arm bar and she twists Alexa’s arm.

She hits Alexa with a clothesline. Lash goes for the cover but Alexa kicks out. Lash with a splash and she goes for the cover but Alexa kicks out. She slams Alexa into the corner and runs towards her but Alexa with a big boot. Alexa climbs the top rope and goes for a cross body but Lash catches her.

Lash goes for a slam but Alexa with a DDT. Alexa with slaps to the face followed by a knee to the face and a drop kick. She runs to the ropes but Lash with the Lash Minute, forearm to the face. Alexa gets on the ring apron and Lash distracts the referee. Nia trips Alexa up.

Flair hits Nia with a super kick and she turns around but Lash hits her with a kick to the face. Lash gets back in the ring and Alexa goes for a DDT but she catches her and she hits her with the Lash Extension. She goes for teh cover and gets the pin for the victory.

Winner: Lash Legend

Aleister Black & Zelina Vega Address The Terror Twins

We cut backstage and Cathy Kelley is backstage with Zelina and Aleister Black. Zelina says it didn’t have to come to this. Black says Priest is keen to bring his friends into hell with him, so be it. From there, we cut to Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Cole says as of January 2, SmackDown will go back to being three hours.

The Miz vs. Je’Von Evans

Back inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of The Miz’s entrance tune. The A-Lister makes his way out and settles inside the squared circle for our next match of the evening. The Miz goes one-on-one against Je’Von Evans when we return. On that note, we head to a quick pre-match break.

When the show returns, the bell rings and we are under way. Miz with a shoulder tackle and Evans gets back up. Evans gets back up and lands a monkey flip followed by a drop kick. Evans bounces off the top rope and lands a hurricanrana. Miz falls to the outside, Evans rolls to the outside but Miz with a knee.

He throws Evans towards the ring apron but he jumps off and lands a springboard moon sault. Evans throws Miz back into the ring. Evans gets on the ring apron but Miz with a big boot and he throws Evans into the ring post. Evans on the ring apron and Miz twists his arm into the ropes.

On that note, the show heads to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Evans with chops to the chest but Miz with a kick. Evans to the ropes and he lands a kick to the face. He goes for the cover but Miz kicks out.

Evans climbs the top rope and goes for a moon sault, Miz moves, Evans lands on his feet and Miz slams him onto the mat. Miz does the “You can’t see me” and the five knuckle shuffle. Miz goes for the AA but Evans lands on his feet and he throws Miz to the outside.

Evans with a flying splash over the top rope. He throws Miz back into the ring. Evans climbs the top rope and jumps but Miz catches him, he goes for the Skull Crushing Finale, Evans rolls him up for the cover, Miz rolls Evans up but Evans gets out of it. Evans jumps off the top rope and lands the OG Cutter for the victory.

Winner: Je’Von Evans

Women’s Division Confrontations Backstage

We cut to Rhea Ripley who is backstage. In come Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Nia asks her if she saw what they did to Charlotte and Alexa. Lash tells her that it was a warning and things have changed. Rhea tells her that she is a problem that they don’t want to have.

Rhea tells them that when her and IYO want the Tag Team Championships, they’ll take them. Nia and Lash walk away and in comes Priest. He tells her that he loves the energy and walks away. In comes Jade Cargill who looks at Rhea and walks away. We head to a break.

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill Brawls With Michin

Michin says that she knows Jade will give her everything she got and she promises Jade that she will give her everything that she has. As she is walking, Jade hits her with a right hand and throws her into the wall. Jade says to play her music and out she comes wearing leather pants and a leather jacket.

Jade gets in the ring and says to cut her music. She says that is what happens when women in the back don’t know their place. She says she is that bitch. Michin’s music hits and out she comes with a kendo stick. Jade to the outside and Michin hits her with the kendo stick.

She grabs a table from under the ring but Jade with a big boot. She throws Michin into the ring and slides the table back under the ring. Jade gets in the ring but Michin with right hands. Jade lifts her up and lands a choke slam. Jade’s music hits and she walks to the back.

Aleister Black & Zelina Vega vs. Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley

It’s main event time!

Back in the arena, the lights in the building go out. The theme for Aleister Black hits and out he and Zelina Vega come doing their Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux presentation. As they make their way out and head to the ring, the show shifts gears and settles into a pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Damian Priest’s entrance tune hits and out he comes. It cuts off and the theme for Rhea Ripley hits. Out she comes. The Terror Twins make their way to the ring together and pose on the ropes. Zelina and Black hit them from behind. The bell rings and we are under way.

Black with right hands and kicks but Priest with a clothesline and Black falls to the outside of the ring. Priest goes for the tag but Zelina jumps onto Priest’s back and he tags Rhea into the ring. Zelina rolls to the outside and Rhea chases her back into the ring.

Zelina goes for a right hand but Rhea with a clothesline. Rhea with a big boot followed by a knee and a clothesline. On that note, we shift gears and settle into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Zelina on the second rope and she lands the meteora.

She goes for the cover but Rhea kicks out. Zelina with a chop block and she lands a DDT. She goes for the cover but Rhea kicks out. She grabs Rhea but Rhea lifts her up and slams her onto the mat. Priest is tagged in and as is Black. Priest slams Black onto the mat and lands a flying elbow into the corner.

He lifts Black up and slams him. He goes for the cover but Black kicks out. Zelina jumps onto Priest’s backbut he gets her away. Black with a spinning kick followed by a German suplex. He goes for the cover but Priest kicks out. Black with right hands but Priest iwth a big boot.

Rhea is tagged in and Black trips Priest up. Zelina slams Rhea into the ring post. Zelina runs towards Black and he throws her onto Rhea and she lands a hurricanrana. Priest and Rhea to the outside. Zelina and Black with double moon saults to the outside. Zelina throws Rhea into the ring and she climbs the second rope.

She goes for a cross body but Rhea catches her. Rhea goes for Rhip Tide but Zelina goes for Code Red but they both fall ont the mat. Zelina gets back up and hits the Code Red. She goes for the cover but Rhea kicks out. Zelina to the ropes but Rhea catches her and she lifts her onto ehr shoulders. She slams Zelina onto the mat.

She goes for the cover but Black breaks it up. Rhea and Black are face to face but Black leaves the ring and gets on the ring apron. Rhea with a headbutt. Zelina rolls her up for the cover but Rhea kicks out. Rhea kicks Zelina. Priest cuts Black off. Rhea and Priest with a double Razor’s Edge. Rhea with the Rip-Tide for the win. Show ends.

Winners: Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley