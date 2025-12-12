WWE News and Notes

– Nearly 17,500 tickets have been distributed so far for John Cena’s final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, according to @WrestleTix.

– Sami Zayn comments on John Cena’s retirement this weekend:

As the clock ticks towards this Saturday for John Cena’s final match, this is all becoming more and more emotional. I feel so incredibly lucky that we got to dance one last time. https://t.co/bzygP7BTIA — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 11, 2025

– Nikki Bella (via Outspoken) says her initial return deal with WWE was just for three months:

“Now it’s been a year and it’s gonna go even longer and it’s been incredible. I have just loved it”

– During the WWE Unreal series on Netflix, footage was shown of SVP of Creative Writing Ed Koskey making a creative pitch for Chelsea Green to win the 2025 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match. While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Green commented on the segment…

“God bless Ed. I wish he never said it. I wish it never aired, because now it won’t happen, that’s my thought. Is it now we have to wait at least five years for it to happen, and who knows where I’ll be in five years?

When I watched it, I didn’t know that. Everything that you saw in Unreal, we’re not told these things. I thought that was such a good idea. I hope that they use it. Well, for me, yes. But if not on me, we need a Carmella to come back and do that. You know what I mean? Somebody with some spice, a Billie Kay, someone funny, who really would take that.”

(source: ChrisVanVliet.com)