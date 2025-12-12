Smackdown preview for tonight, CM Punk on Logan Paul, Cena on his early acting career (videos)

– WWE SmackDown Celebrates John Cena Before His Final Match Tomorrow…

‎* Alexa Bliss vs. Lash Legend

‎

‎* Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley vs. Aleister Black and Zelina

‎

‎* Ilya Dragunov (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the United States Championship

‎

‎* Cody Rhodes To Address His Match Against Oba Femi…

– CM Punk on Logan Paul:

CM Punk on Logan Paul “It’s fascinating bc everybody hates this dude and I think that's one of the more admirable things about him. How much everybody hates him bc in our business that means money. That’s dollars.” (What’s For Lunch)pic.twitter.com/TtTcrB09W7 — Vick (@Vick_8122) December 11, 2025

“It’s fascinating bc everybody hates this dude and I think that’s one of the more admirable things about him. How much everybody hates him bc in our business that means money. That’s dollars.”

(source: What’s For Lunch)

– John Cena on his early acting career:

John Cena on his early acting career: “It wasn’t my choice.”

“While I was in Australia filming The Marine, all I could think about was wrestling.”

“I did movies to sell more tickets" Vince wanted WWE’s top stars to transition into movie roles through films produced by WWE… pic.twitter.com/cIs945rZWY — Peter (@cena17thszn) December 12, 2025

“It wasn’t my choice.”

“While I was in Australia filming The Marine, all I could think about was wrestling.”

“I did movies to sell more tickets”

Vince wanted WWE’s top stars to transition into movie roles through films produced by WWE itself, but the strategy never really worked out as planned.

‎