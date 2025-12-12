Smackdown moves back to a three hour show in 2026, LA Knight note

– Michael Cole & Corey Graves announce Smackdown will be going back to three hours every week beginning with the first Smackdown of 2026.

– In Kansas City, Logan Paul defeated Knight with help from a masked attacker, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, who piled on the punishment including Reed’s high-flying Tsunami splash.

Sources confirmed Knight powered through sickness to complete his match without issue. Fans praised his grit and sent well-wishes, highlighting why the WWE star remains a crowd favorite with his mic skills and ‘YEAH!’ energy.

