Ring Boys lawsuit against WWE to go ahead with some changes

The Ringboys lawsuit which was filed against WWE, Vince and Linda McMahon, and other defendants will continue with some changes according to new court documents unveiled by Wrestlenomics.

Judge James Bredar of the U.S. District Court in Maryland ruled that there should be a separation on who the plaintiffs can proceed to claim against and one of the victims in the case, identified only as John Doe 7, has been dropped after his claims were dismissed without prejudice by the judge.

All the accused argued to throw the case out after more John Doe’s came forward with more allegations earlier this year. There are a total of eight plaintiffs in the case, but now down to seven after John Doe 7 dropped.

The lawsuit was originally filed in October 2024 alleging that underage boys who were hired by the organization’s ringside announcer and ring crew chief Melvin Phillips Jr. to assist with errands and other tasks in preparation for WWE’s wrestling shows were groomed, exploited, and sexually abused by Phillips, Pat Patterson, and others.

