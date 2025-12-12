NXT Live on Tour Results / Greensboro, N.C. / Fri Dec 12, 2025

The Complete Results from Novant Health Fieldhouse:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
- Non-Title Match: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat NXT Tag Team Champions The Dark State: Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin. NOTE: A Rematch for the Tag Team Titles is set for tomorrow night in Columbia, S.C.
- NXT Women’s North American Title Match: Champion Blake Monroe defeats Jaida Parker and Jordynne Grace in a Triple-Threat. Monroe pins Parker.
- Ricky Saints defeats Shiloh Hill
- Wren Sinclair and WWE Women’s Evolve Champion Kendal Grey defeat Fatal Influence: WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid. NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne was not at ringside. Grey pins Reid.
- Trick Williams defeats Brooks Jensen
- WWE Men’s Speed Title Match: Champion Jasper Troy defeats Lexis King
- NXT Women’s Title Match: Champion Jacy Jayne defeats Tatum Paxley
- Main Event: NXT Men’s North American Title Match: Champion Ethan Page defeats Myles Borne
