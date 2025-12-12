NXT Live on Tour Results / Greensboro, N.C. / Fri Dec 12, 2025

The Complete Results from Novant Health Fieldhouse:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

Non-Title Match: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat NXT Tag Team Champions The Dark State: Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin. NOTE: A Rematch for the Tag Team Titles is set for tomorrow night in Columbia, S.C. NXT Women’s North American Title Match: Champion Blake Monroe defeats Jaida Parker and Jordynne Grace in a Triple-Threat. Monroe pins Parker. Ricky Saints defeats Shiloh Hill Wren Sinclair and WWE Women’s Evolve Champion Kendal Grey defeat Fatal Influence: WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid. NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne was not at ringside. Grey pins Reid. Trick Williams defeats Brooks Jensen WWE Men’s Speed Title Match: Champion Jasper Troy defeats Lexis King NXT Women’s Title Match: Champion Jacy Jayne defeats Tatum Paxley Main Event: NXT Men’s North American Title Match: Champion Ethan Page defeats Myles Borne

Thanks to @prosports_life and @uncfan1986 in attendance

CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com