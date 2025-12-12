Nikki Bella on the difference between Triple H and Vince McMahon, JR asked about a Cena tribute

– Jim Ross (via JrGrilling) was asked if WWE contacted him for any kind of a John Cena tribute:

“No. Are you kidding me? Why would they do that? It’s wrestling. I don’t work for them, but I would have been happy to do it.

I’m sure that if they had requested something that Tony Khan would have blessed it because he’s a wrestling fan. And if he and the powers that be thought that I could help out a little bit, I’d love to be a part of it simply because John Cena was one of my guys.”

– Nikki Bella (via KTAR News) was asked about the differences between working for Triple H and Vince McMahon.

“I’ve had an incredible relationship with them both. As you could see with Triple H, he loves women’s wrestling, which has been so incredible. He gives the women the same opportunity as the men have. Whether that’s match time, women fighting in a cage, women main eventing, he really spends time on giving them those opportunities.

That is what’s been incredible about being back in this new era, and you could see that level of respect with the fans, and I do believe that’s due to Triple H and the respect he has for women’s wrestling. It’s been so fun to be a part of and to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, wait, we get to do this? And we can do that?’

So, I would say that would be the difference. It’s the opportunity and the belief that there is in women’s wrestling.”