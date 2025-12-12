More WWE News and Notes

– WWE SmackDown tonight at Mohegan Arena in Pennsylvania has sold only 5,100 tickets so far.

(source: WrestleTix)

– Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez is currently being advertised as a dark match for SmackDown tonight.

– WWE Ranks the Top 5 Insane Moments of 2025, thus far:

1. John Cena’s heel turn

2. Paul Heyman turning on Roman Reigns

3. Seth Rollins fake injury & cash in

4. Brock Lesnar return

5. Bron Breakker spear on Speed

– Undertaker on Vince McMahon telling him backstage that he was going to put the title on JBL

Undertaker on Vince McMahon telling him backstage that he was going to put the title on JBL “JBL cuts the promo that he cut before that title match and Vince turned and looked at me and he goes I got to switch the belt don’t I?” pic.twitter.com/JKUsiFW2Uy https://t.co/iyQYelxbja — Vick (@Vick_8122) December 12, 2025

“JBL cuts the promo that he cut before that title match and Vince turned and looked at me and he goes I got to switch the belt don’t I?”