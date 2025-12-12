Matches announced for TNA Genesis, plus notes on Lesnar, Styles, Jericho, Bella, and Cameron

– TNA has announced for the following for their Genesis PPV:

* JDC will go 1 on 1 with Eddie Edward’s in what is to believe will be JDC’s Retirement Match

* Frankie Kazarian will defend the TNA World Championship in a rematch against Mike Santana.

– Harley Cameron reflects on her win on AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming:

Dreams do come true 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZRUwjSsCPE — Harley Cameron (@harleycameron_) December 11, 2025

– The working plans for 2026 could potentially be the WWE retirement runs for Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles and potentially Chris Jericho if he signs.

(source: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Nikki Bella revealed on Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos that her WWE comeback was originally planned to last only three months, but it has now stretched to a full year and will continue even longer. She said the timing felt perfect for rediscovering herself through the return and that she has “loved” the experience. Bella also reiterated that this will be her final run with WWE.

(Source: Outspoken)