Chris Jericho on wrestling Chyna (video), Booker T calls out David Otunga

– Chris Jericho comments on wrestling Chyna:

Chris Jericho on wrestling Chyna “She was terrible to work with. She wasn’t good, but she thought she was.”pic.twitter.com/xxCBmt916Z https://t.co/OoYP7UjvPj — Vick (@Vick_8122) December 10, 2025

“She was terrible to work with. She wasn’t good, but she thought she was.”

– Booker T calls David Otunga a punk ass for saying that John Cena was a backstage bully to him

Booker T calls David Otunga a punk ass for saying that John Cena was a backstage bully to him “When I hear these guys talk about being bullied… When I hear a grown man talk about being bullied, he’s a punk ass.” (Hall of Fame) pic.twitter.com/wMSUB9Ul6y — Vick (@Vick_8122) December 12, 2025

“When I hear these guys talk about being bullied… When I hear a grown man talk about being bullied, he’s a punk ass.”

(source: Hall of Fame)