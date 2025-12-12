Chris Jericho on wrestling Chyna (video), Booker T calls out David Otunga

Chris Jericho comments on wrestling Chyna:

“She was terrible to work with. She wasn’t good, but she thought she was.”

Booker T calls David Otunga a punk ass for saying that John Cena was a backstage bully to him

“When I hear these guys talk about being bullied… When I hear a grown man talk about being bullied, he’s a punk ass.”

(source: Hall of Fame)

