Cena vs. Gunther to main event Saturday Night’s Main Event

John Cena addressed online speculation that his match with Gunther would not close WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, firmly shutting down the rumor. He pointed out that he had already hinted at the truth during a recent TV appearance, saying, “I was on Jimmy Kimmel and I said I’m ending the show… I guess people didn’t read between the tea leaves.”

Cena emphasized that the misinformation likely spread because, in his words, “some folks with credibility like to kick a hornets’ nest every once in a while and get people chattering.” He acknowledged the nature of modern wrestling discourse, explaining that in today’s online environment, “we’re in the age of information… ‘You’re not last?!’ Sure, that’ll keep my attention for a few hot clicks.”

Despite the rumors, Cena reiterated that as of now his match is the main event, stating clearly, “We’re last.” Still, he kept it humble and professional by adding that he ultimately follows whatever WWE decides: “I don’t make the menu, and if I show up tomorrow and they want me to go on first, that’s what I’m gonna do.” #PMSLIVE

(Source: The Pat McAfee Show)