Cena: “They kept me around in WWE when I made my debut and failed with Ruthless Aggression”

"I got defensively signed in Orange County because of the WCW & WWF wars..
I was retained in OVW because I could be an entertaining personality..
They kept me around in WWE when I made my debut and failed with Ruthless Aggression..
I've known what it's like to face that… pic.twitter.com/O8zlLk3KF0
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 12, 2025
