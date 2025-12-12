Cena: “They kept me around in WWE when I made my debut and failed with Ruthless Aggression”

“I got defensively signed in Orange County because of the WCW & WWF wars..

I was retained in OVW because I could be an entertaining personality..

They kept me around in WWE when I made my debut and failed with Ruthless Aggression..

I’ve known what it’s like to face that mortality”

