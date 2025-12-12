Bet on Wresting with the Latest Bookies Promo Codes

In a new feature to online bookmakers, you can now bet on big WWE events such as Summerslam, WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble using the latest offers to get a free bet.

There are plenty of WWE events that you can now bet on across various online sportsbooks and we want to give you the best chance of winning with our essential guide.

Betting on WWE is legal in specific US states and in the UK using a regulated sportsbook. You can wager money on the outcomes of title matches and major events.



Betting on RAW and Smackdown

Betting on WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown is made even easier with one of the latest betting bonus codes because you can spend the welcome offer on your wager. You can bet on match winners and even storyline developments from the Specials section of your chosen sportsbook.

RAW and Smackdown are weekly broadcasts so there is plenty of opportunity to wager on the biggest of fights despite the fact that wrestling does run to a script.

There will be more betting markets available when some of the biggest wrestling names such as Cody Rhodes, LA Knight and Andrade are in action.

Bet on WrestleMania with a Betting Offer WrestleMania is the biggest WWE event in the calendar and there will be a wide range of bookies bonus codes when the event comes around. The event is usually held in late March or early April with some mouth-watering bouts scheduled. Be sure to get your new sportsbook account ready and loaded in a bid to beak the bookies when betting on WrestleMania. Predicting the results of this even is tricky because the best of the best face off against each-other and the WWE producers want to make the bouts the biggest of the year.

Betting on SummerSlam

SummerSlam is another key event in the WWE calendar and another chance for wrestling fans to stake their wagers. Betting on SummerSlam is very popular, and the event usually takes place in August, at the peak of the high season, and features some wild storylines.



Betting on The Royal Rumble

This is probably the biggest WWE betting event of the whole year. The 30-man matchup is the perfect opportunity for bettors to predict the winner and place a wager with an online sportsbook. Taking place in January each year, the winner gets a shot at the title at WrestleMania.

As we get closer to the next Royal Rumble, check out the latest sportsbook odds and pick your winner from the WWE superstars who will be taking part.



Types of WWE Bets and Wagers

Moneyline bets are the simplest to understand – you predict who will win the match in question. The odds are set based on who is more likely to win but it is up to you to decide whether to wager on the favourite or the outsider. Using sportsbook bonus codes for moneyline betting means you can use the bookies money for one of your bets after claiming the bonus.

Parlay bets mean you are predicting more than one result. Popular in other sports, you could look through the Wrestlemania schedule and pick the winner of 3 or 4 bouts, with the odds added together. All the predictions need to be correct for a parlay to be a winner.