Becky Lynch on frustration after her SummerSlam match

Becky Lynch opened up about her frustration after her SummerSlam match with Lyra Valkyria, saying, “It wasn’t my favorite match and I didn’t love the match.” She admitted she came backstage feeling “downtrodden” and upset about her performance. John Cena noticed and approached her, asking, “Hey, you good? You physically fine?” When she said yes, he followed up by asking, “Is she physically fine?” and “Did the crowd react?” — to which Becky also answered yes.

When Becky confessed, “It just wasn’t my best,” Cena hit her with a simple but powerful perspective shift: “Well, you get to do it tomorrow.” She said that advice stuck with her, teaching her that “nothing is ever permanent in this business” and that “one match, one promo and everything can turn around.”

The very next night, Lynch felt she bounced back, saying she “had a pretty damn good promo if I don’t say so myself,” even slipping in a Cena reference. Later, he texted her to reinforce the lesson, telling her, “See, it can all turn around in one night.”

(Source: WWE)