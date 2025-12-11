WWE World Tag Team titles on the line at Saturday Night’s Main Event

The match between AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater at Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend will not be just an exhibition match, but a match for the WWE World Tag Team titles.

The announcement was made on the WWE.COM preview of the show.

These will be the only titles on the line during the broadcast as Cody Rhodes vs Oba Femi in a WWE vs NXT champion match is only listed as an exhibition match.

Sol Ruca vs Bayley is the other match on the undercard, with obviously the headline match being John Cena vs Gunther.

