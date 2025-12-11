WWE reportedly working on SNME surprises, Lesnar and Reigns pay tribute to Cena, Wrestle Kingdom

– Sources inside the company say that surprises are being worked on for this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, reports PWInsider.
– Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar paying tribute to John Cena:
– January 4th’s Wrestle Kingdom 20 is officially a sell out for the Tokyo Dome. 50+ thousand fans will see the legendary Hiroshi Tanahashi wrestle for the final time.
– Tiger Mask will take on Dynamite Kid Tommy Billington on the GCW and JCW Jersey J-Cup Card in 2026.
